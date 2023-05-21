Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Kingston

Explosion at Kingston Home Sends 1 Person to Hospital With Serious Injuries

The Kingston Fire Department said it is believed the person was manufacturing fireworks in the home's basement

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Sistine Chapel 16
Kelcey Henderson

A person was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon following an explosion inside a home in Kingston, Massachusetts.

The Kingston Fire Department said it responded to a residence on Nobadeer Circle along with the state fire marshal's office, local police and the state police bomb squad.

State police confirmed its bomb squad, fire investigation unit and crime scene services section were on scene following the explosion.

According to the fire department, it is believed the resident was manufacturing fireworks in the basement of the home when the explosion happened, seriously injuring them.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, state police said. There was no immediate update on their condition.

People have been asked to please avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

KingstonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us