Explosions in Manholes Send Smoke Billowing Near Mass. General Hospital

MBTA Red Line trains were bypassing the Charles/MGH station due to the fire

By Abby Vervaeke and Malcolm Johnson

Explosions were felt outside Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

Smoke was seen coming out of manholes on Charles Street near Longfellow Bridge and the Charles/MGH MBTA Red Line station. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

The explosions caused the ground around the manholes to buckle, according to firefighters, who said they've managed to get the flames under control.

The area around the fire was blocked off to traffic, and Red Line trains were bypassing the Charles/MGH station, the MBTA said in a tweet.

