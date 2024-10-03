Extended detour for derailed Green Line T train spells chaos for Boston commuters

Tuesday's MBTA Green Line derailment near Lechmere station in Cambridge turned into Wednesday's commuter headache.

While a federal investigation into what happened continues, the T has provided Green Line riders with shuttle buses, replacing service between North Station, Medford/Tufts and Union Square.

The derailment added to the frustration many Green Line riders already feel.

"It's always something with the train. Most of the time it's crazy," said Mabel Mbah, a regular commuter.

"I saw the gates down, so I assumed this is where I wait for the bus. I don't know," said Mark Chamblee, another commuter.

The changes led to some confusion, with riders complaining about missed stops and incorrect buses adding to the chaos.

"It usually takes me six minutes to get to North Station, but it's definitely over double with the shuttle buses," said Rhiannon Kelly.

Many called it a minor inconvenience, compared to what the commuters who were on board during the derailment went through.

"Taking the shuttle isn't ideal, but it sounds like everyone's okay, so that's really all that matters," Kelly added.

The MBTA has not provided a specific date or time for when regular service will resume. The agency investigating the derailment, the NTSB, expects to complete their examination and documentation within three to five days.

You can check the MBTA website for Green Line route updates: mbta.com/schedules/Green