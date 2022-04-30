Extensive Damage After Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Triple Decker

Flames broke out at a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night, causing extensive damage, including to two nearby homes.
The Boston Fire Department was called to Leadville Street shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered heavy fire upon arrival.
All residents made it out, the fire department said. There was no immediate word on any injuries, though Boston EMS was on scene.
The heavy fire has been knocked down, but the fire department says there is extensive damage to the triple decker, as well as to buildings on both sides.
Video from the scene showed many people standing on the sidewalks and porches across the street, watching the firefighters battling the flames late Saturday night.
There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blaze. No other information was provided.