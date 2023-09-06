Extreme heat causes closures and early dismissals at schools

The school year just got underway and there's already a shake-up in the schedule.

Schools in multiple communities across New England will be closed or let out early because of the heat.

In Providence, Rhode Island, 19 of the city's public schools are closed Thursday, while the rest will remain open.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the week at all public schools in Lowell, Massachusetts.

"I can't learn at all," said high school student Aliel Torres. "Whenever I try learning in the classroom, I can't even pay attention because the heat's making me like super tired."

"The temperatures in many classrooms are expected to be too hot for teachers to teach effectively. This decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of Lowell Public School staff and students," the district said in a statement posted online.

"It's a judgment call," said interim Lowell Superintendent Liam Skinner. "It's based on heat and humidity and the combined heat index. Classrooms are potentially not only unsafe and unhealthy, but regardless, they're not conducive to learning the next couple of days."

A handful of Lowell classrooms do have air conditioning for medically fragile students, and some schools have purchased standalone units.

But none of the 28 schools in the district have building-wide air conditioning, and couldn't support the electrical infrastructure anyway according to school officials.

"When your daughter's going to school and she comes home with a headache, she's sweaty, her shirt's wet, they can't stay still in class it's so hot," said Lowell parent Holly Madsen. "It's aggravating."

Some parents say they're glad their children won't be in stifling classrooms, but they wish the district would do something about the air conditioning rather than shutting down the schools.

"That's ridiculous because they should put ACs on all classes so the students can go to school," said Lowell parent Maria Cruz.

The canceled days will mean families need to come up with alternate plans.

"I have to find a sitter for work or either not go to work," said Lowell parent Jessica Kenyon. "No choice."

Other Massachusetts school districts, including Framingham and Worcester, will have early dismissals Thursday because of the weather.

Dozens of school districts in Connecticut have announced closings or early dismissals.

Providence Public Schools announced that the following schools will close Thursday:

The district noted that schools not listed will be open, but that there will be no outdoor recess or afterschool activities.