Extremely cold weather continues as the day starts way below freezing

It's an absolutely frigid start to the day Wednesday and we'll again dip to the single digits overnight.

By Pete Bouchard

Snow has scooted off Cape Cod and the Islands early this morning, after leaving a coating to 1” in spots.

It comes from the same weather system that clobbered the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida with almost a foot of snow in some spots! Extremely cold weather will continue through today down there.

Sunny skies will dominate here in New England while winds will be light - or at times - calm. We’re still very cold, however as this arctic airmass grips New England.

We’ll again dip to the single digits overnight but begin the warmup (of sorts) Thursday. Highs reach back to near freezing as some clouds drift in from the west late in the afternoon.

The pattern relaxes a bit into the weekend as well. We’ll again see some clouds on Sunday, but by then the highs will leap back into the upper 30s.

No storms are threatening, but that’s honestly not saying much. In this cold pattern, we can spin one up in a matter of a couple of days. For that reason, confidence remains low in the extended range.

Stay warm and enjoy the sunny skies!

