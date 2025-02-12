‘Extremely dangerous' suspect with multiple active arrest warrants on the loose in Vermont

Authorities say an "extremely dangerous" suspect with multiple active arrest warrants remains on the loose after evading police on multiple occasions in Vermont on Tuesday.

Robert Dragon, 34, who has ties to several counties in Vermont, is wanted on several active warrants, including one for failure to appear for eluding law enforcement, reckless endangerment and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence, and another for felony vehicle theft, violation of conditions of release and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.

He is also now wanted by Vermont State Police on new charges of felony eluding with negligent operation and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Other charges are possible as the investigation progresses.

Around noon on Tuesday, Vermont State Police troopers responded to a sighting of Dragon, who was reportedly traveling through the Barton and Irasburg areas. He was seen driving a blue Volvo XC6 in a negligent manner that was hazardous to public safety. A second vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, was seen driving with the Volvo.

A short time later, a state police trooper located Dragon parked at a residence in Barton. The trooper ordered Dragon to exit the vehicle, but he refused and instead drove away toward an assisting Morrisville police officer and through an active construction zone on Burton Hill Road in what police said was a negligent manner. He was not pursued further and remains at large.

Responding law enforcement units located the Camry nearby on LeBlanc Road. The Camry fled the scene, but was located a short time later unoccupied in a driveway on Route 58 in Irasburg. The two people in the car, identified by police as 34-year-old Jessica Hunt, and 49-year-old Jeremy Somerset, both of Eden, were located in a nearby shed and taken into custody on charges of unlawful trespass. Hunt was also found to be the subject of a warrant for failing to appear in court in Lamoille County. They were both released later in the day and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Volvo that Dragon was driving was later found to have been stolen out of Eden and has not been recovered. The Camry had also been stolen out of Eden.

State police said Dragon is considered "extremely dangerous" and should not be approached. He is described as being about 6' tall, with a thin build.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to 911. Members of the public with information about Dragon's whereabouts can also contact state police at 802-334-8881 in the Orleans County area or 802-878-7111 in the Chittenden and Lamoille county areas. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.