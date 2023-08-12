‘Extremely suspicious' backpack closes NH Walmart for hours

A New Hampshire Walmart was closed for over two hours Saturday as police investigated a backpack left in the parking lot under "extremely suspicious" circumstances, authorities said.

Hudson police were asking anyone with information about the backpack left in the southwest corner of the Walmart parking lot on Lowell Road to reach out.

The suspicious package was reported about 7:30 a.m., police said, writing in a news release that, "After reviewing surveillance footage, Officers determined the circumstances surrounding the appearance of the backpack to be extremely suspicious."

Alerted to the officers' findings, Walmart management closed the store about 9:45 a.m. and a Nashua police bomb squad was called in, according to police. The contents of the backpack were found to be safe and the store reopened about 12:15 p.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police didn't say what was extremely suspicious about the backpack but asked anyone who knows its owner or how it got to the parking lot contact them at 603-886-6011.