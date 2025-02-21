EZ-Pass text scam now targeting NH residents, officials warn

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is warning drivers not to fall for a new EZ-pass text message scam.

The scammers send text messages that appear to be from EZ-Pass, requesting that potential victims click a link to pay overdue tolls. Some of the texts threaten "potential legal action" or "excessive fees" if the recipient does not pay quickly.

NH EZ-Pass will never send unsolicited text messages requesting payments, the DOT said, and warns anyone who receives the message not to click the link. Similar scams have been reported across the country, including in neighboring Massachusetts.

People are receiving text messages claiming to be from EZDriveMA.

Customers can make legitimate payments through official channels like the NH Turnpike EZ-Pass website or app.

If you receive one of these messages you can report it to your mobile provider by forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM). You can also file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, including the phone number where the text originated and the website listed in the text. Any texts received should also be deleted.

Anyone who received a scam text and clicked the links is advised to monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity.