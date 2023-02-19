FAA Investigating After Plane Makes Hard Landing at Chatham Airport

Officials said a plane at Chatham Airport made a hard landing on Sunday morning, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into why it happened in the first place.

At around 10 a.m., officials said a Cessna 182-RG landed wheels-up on one of the runways. Officials also said the pilot and passenger left the plane uninjured, and didn't seek medical attention after landing.

The Airport manager notified the FAA immediately after the incident, and per procedure, the airport closed the runway involved in the incident, said officials.

After removing the plane and inspecting the runway, the airport reopened the runway at around noon, said officials.

The names of the pilot and passenger weren't given by the Chatham Airport Commission. The FAA is investigating the cause of the incident.