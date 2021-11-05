Fabulous Fall Picnic Recipes

There is nothing better than a fall picnic to take in all the colors of the changing seasons.

On this week’s The Chef’s Pantry, Anna lets us in on one of her favorite pre-Thanksgiving traditions: a mid-morning hike followed by a family picnic.

She’ll show you the staples of her sure-to-please menu plus the surefire way to a perfect basket, including cozy blankets, an Irish coffee, and delicious dishes you can serve up on the go.

On the menu:

Anna’s secret to a hearty roast beef picnic sandwich loaf, perfect for sharing.



And then, she makes mulled cider duffins from scratch! What are duffins, you ask? A delicious cross between a muffin and donut. The kiddos will be hard-pressed not to gobble them up.

Watch all that and more above in this episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Recipes:

Mulled Cider Duffins