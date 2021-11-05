Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fall recipes

Fabulous Fall Picnic Recipes

Recipes originally by Anna Rossi

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is nothing better than a fall picnic to take in all the colors of the changing seasons.

On this week’s The Chef’s Pantry, Anna lets us in on one of her favorite pre-Thanksgiving traditions:  a mid-morning hike followed by a family picnic. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She’ll show you the staples of her sure-to-please menu plus the surefire way to a  perfect basket, including cozy blankets, an Irish coffee, and delicious dishes you can serve up on the go.

On the menu

Anna’s secret to a hearty roast beef picnic sandwich loaf, perfect for sharing.


And then, she makes mulled cider duffins from scratch!  What are duffins, you ask? A delicious cross between a muffin and donut. The kiddos will be hard-pressed not to gobble them up.

Watch all that and more above in this episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Recipes:
Mulled Cider Duffins

More from The Chef's Pantry

squash recipes Oct 23

Recipes for Squash Season: Pumpkin Seeds, Mediterranean Salad, and Vegan Bisque

food Sep 22, 2020

Easy Keto Recipe: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

This article tagged under:

fall recipesThanksgivingAnna RossirecipesThe Chefs Pantry
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us