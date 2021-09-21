Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mask mandate

Facebook Post Comparing Worcester Mayor to Hitler Appalls Residents

"The person who put it up was immediately blocked and taken off our union page," said the president of the Worcester Police Officials Union

By Brian Burnell and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

An offensive post on the public Facebook page of Worcester’s police union is under investigation Tuesday and being roundly criticized for showing a doctored picture of Mayor Joseph Petty with a Hitler-style mustache added.

The post on the Worcester Police Officials Union Facebook page was pulled down almost as soon as it went up. The caption, “disobey petty tyrants,” was perhaps a comment on the mayor’s indoor mask mandate.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Richard Cipro, the president of the union, was appalled: “The person who put it up was immediately blocked and taken off our union page.”

He said that anyone can post to the page and the offensive picture was put up by a member of the city's Department of Communications.

“It’s an individual who does not share our values or appreciation of Worcester’s rich diversity and I just have to say that we offer our deepest apologies to those in the Jewish community,” Cipro said.

Cipro is running for Worcester City Council.

Petty said in a statement, "I've been in politics a long time and it's probably one of the worst things I've seen. It goes beyond decency and it's disheartening that people think this is OK to put out."

A citywide mask mandate went into effect in Worcester Monday, where the number of COVID cases has been climbing for 10 weeks.

People in Worcester we spoke with Tuesday were also troubled.

Resident Tyrone Singleton said it’s more than a comment on masks: “I think that’s racist. They put it out there that, yeah, 'We’re out here.'”

Joanne Telenaque, who used to live in Worcester called the post. “very inappropriate.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Both the Worcester police and human resources departments are investigating.

Worcester's mask mandate went into effect on Monday, after weeks of rising COVID cases in the city.

Masks and vaccines have both been shown to limit the spread of COVID.

More Worcester News

Worcester Sep 20

Worcester Mask Mandate Takes Effect

Worcester 11 hours ago

Mass. State Trooper Injured in Worcester Crash

This article tagged under:

mask mandateWorcesterAdolf HitlerJoseph Pettypolice union
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us