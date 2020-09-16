Facing Air Purifier Shortage, Lowell Schools Delay in-Person Learning

Schools in Lowell, Massachusetts have delayed the start of in-person learning for most students due to a shortage in air purifiers, the district said.

Superintendent Joel Boyd said most students in grades 1 through 12 would start the year remotely on Thursday, instead of under a hybrid plan as planned, because the district had not received a shipment of air purifiers due to a shortage in the national supply chain.

The district currently has 128 purifiers, which Boyd said was not enough to serve the entire district.

Some students, however, will still begin the academic year with in-person learning.

Preschool and kindergarten students who received an in-person learning seat will be allowed to report to school as planned.

Those with an in-person learning seat at the Dr. Janice Adie, Laura Lee Therapeutic and LeBlanc Therapeutic schools will be allowed to report to school as planned.

Student with in-person learning seats at “substantially separate special education programs” will also be allowed to come to school as planned.

Boyd said the district would provide more details about when hybrid learning would begin for most students.