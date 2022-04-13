Fact Vs. Fiction: Causes, Treatments for Seasonal Allergies

Sneezing, irritated eyes, runny nose or a scratchy throat. These are just some of the seasonal allergy symptoms that children, adults and even pets are experiencing this spring.

"We do see most sufferers coming in right around this time of The Year," American Family Care Medical Director Dr. Kristina Orio said.

Orio separated fact from fiction, myth busting the real causes and treatments for seasonal allergies.

COVID vaccine

Fact or fiction -- the COVID vaccine makes allergies worse?

"That's actually fiction," Orio said. "There's no evidence that receiving the COVID vaccine or any kind of vaccine or injectable medication can make your allergies worse."

Alcohol

Fact or fiction -- drinking alcohol makes allergies worse?

"So, unfortunately, this is a fact," Orio said. "The yeast and bacteria that exist in wine and beer can actually make your allergies about 3% worse in studies."

Fact or fiction -- PMS can intensify allergies?

"That's a fact," Orio said. "So for women who are still menstruating and have any kind of PMS, the estrogen can actually cause worsening of your allergies. This can also be true for women who are pregnant and that is really related to the level of hormones."

Treatments

What are some ways people can alleviate seasonal allergies?

"If you listen to the morning news and you hear it's going to be a high pollen count, stay inside," Orio said. "If it's going to be particularly windy, stay inside that day. Keep your windows closed and if it's warm, run your air conditioning. If you do need to go outside, make sure that you change out your clothes as soon as you can. And that you shower and wash the pollen off of your skin and hair before going to bed at night so that you don't have a continuous exposure."