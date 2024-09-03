Fairhaven

Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Fairhaven

After nearly four hours, officers were able to peacefully take the man into custody, according to police

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

Officers received a report around 4:30 p.m. about a disturbance on Ebony Street, according to Fairhaven police, who said they found a man barricaded inside a camper on the property.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers determined the 56-year-old man was armed with a knife, police said. His name wasn't released.

After nearly four hours, officers were able to peacefully take the man into custody, according to police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Two homes nearby were evacuated to allow officers to keep a safe perimeter around the home, police said.

Further information about the incident wasn't made available.

More Fairhaven news

Massachusetts Sep 1

1 person shot in Fairhaven; 3 people detained, police say

Massachusetts Aug 6

‘Road rage episode' led to fatal hit-and-run crash in Fairhaven, prosecutors say

Fairhaven Dec 30, 2023

Shooting in Fairhaven leaves ex-fire official dead, officer injured: What we know

This article tagged under:

Fairhaven
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us