Fairhaven Man Killed in Car Crash Saturday Morning

A 23-year-old man from Fairhaven was killed in a single-car crash in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Saturday morning.
David Costa, Jr. was in a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan that drove off of the road and hit a utility pole and a stone wall near 373 Cross Road, according to a news release.
Costa was brought out of the car by police and brought to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he died shortly after, police said.
The crash is being investigated by Dartmouth police and state police.