Fairhaven

Fairhaven Police Investigating Stabbing Linked to Facebook Marketplace Sale

The man was treated on the scene for his wounds before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital

By Staff Reports

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

Police are investigating a Fairhaven, Massachusetts, stabbing that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Main and Elm Streets around 3 p.m. Thursday, police said. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 23-year-old New Bedford man bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

The man was treated on the scene for his wounds before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The New Bedford man said he had arranged the sale of a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace, according to police. The man told police he was picked up by two men in a black Jeep and an argument ensued when the men tried to take the phone without paying him.

The New Bedford man was then stabbed multiple times, police said. The 23-year-old was eventually able to exit the car and summon help.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

