Fairmont Copley’s Former Canine Ambassador Carly Has Died

Fairmont Copley Plaza's beloved lab Carly Copley died this week. Carly served as the hotel's Canine Ambassador until her recent retirement.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Canine Ambassador Carly Copley, who recently retired from hotel duties. She has been part of our Fairmont family since 2013, and although we are deeply saddened by this loss, we hope everyone will join us in celebrating her memory and the special role she played in our lives, and the lives of our guests," said the hotel in a Facebook post.

Fairmont Copley adopted Carly in 2013 from the Animal Rescue League of Boston. She recently retired from all hotel duties to live with a doorman at the hotel. According to the Boston Globe, Carly died on Sunday.

The Canine Ambassador service at the Boston hotel provides guests with companionship during their travels, according to the Fairmont Copley.

Cori Copley, Carly's successor and current canine ambassador, accompanies guests on walks, joins meetings, visits rooms, and attends charitable events. The hotel has enjoyed three canine ambassadors since the start of the service in 2004.

Condolence cards can be sent to Carly’s family, Michael Eades, doorman, and his wife and two children, at Fairmont Copley Plaza, Attn: Front Office, 138 St. James Avenue, Boston MA 02116.

The hotel asks that any donations in Carly's name are made to Animal Rescue League of Boston.