When leaf peepers pile onto New England trails, it can ruin fall foliage for all

Midway into October, the vibrant fall colors have drawn thousands of visitors to New England’s trails eager to capture the beauty of autumn. But the influx of hikers has led to concerns about overcrowding and safety, especially in popular spots in New Hampshire.

State park officials are excited to see so many people enjoying the outdoors, but they urge hikers — both new and experienced — to come prepared and be respectful of nature and others on the trails.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Tamara Breau, who recently hiked New Hampshire’s Artist Bluff Trail, described a chaotic scene caused by overcrowding.

“We saw people pushing each other, going off-trail to bypass crowds,” Breau said. “A few hikers came down from the summit saying they were terrified by how packed it was.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tamara Breau A crowd of hikers on an Artist's Bluff trail in New Hampshire.

Crowded conditions aren’t just frustrating, they can be dangerous. On Saturday, heavy traffic on I-93 delayed rescuers trying to reach a hiker who had slipped and injured her leg on the Franconia Ridge Trail.

Oliver Pierson, director of forestry for Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources, highlighted the importance of common sense and communication on busy trails.

“It’s really about being respectful and enjoying both the scenery and your fellow hikers,” Pierson said.

Fall foliage is a New England staple. NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten tells us what to expect this year based on the summer's hot and dry weather. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

He also reminded hikers to be well-prepared for changing weather, especially in mountainous areas where temperatures can drop quickly. Pierson recommends packing extra layers, including wool socks, rain gear, a hat and gloves.

As days grow shorter, Pierson encouraged hikers to start their adventures early to ensure they have enough daylight to complete their hikes safely.

“Give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the foliage and get down before dark,” Pierson advised.

In the recent rescue, New Hampshire Fish and Game said the injured hiker had limited cell service and was fortunate that nearby hikers were able to call for help. Park officials, and other hikers, hope to see that same spirit of consideration as more people head out to enjoy the season’s beauty.

“If there’s a line, wait your turn. Don’t try to go off-trail,” Breau said. “If people keep damaging the trails, they’ll eventually have to close them.”

Officials say everyone can enjoy the stunning fall scenery while keeping trails safe by coming prepared and staying mindful of others.

The Green Mountain Club is a resource hikers can use to learn more about what to pack and what to expect, as well as trail options and route updates. You can check out the Green Mountain Club here: greenmountainclub.org/hiking.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, in partnership with the White Mountain National Forest, offers a mountain safety education program called Hike Safe that aims to educate hikers on essential outdoor preparedness. Hikers can support search and rescue operations by purchasing a voluntary Hike Safe card.

Those with a card are not required to repay rescue costs if an emergency occurs in most situations.

The Hiker Responsibility Code was developed and is endorsed by The White Mountain National Forest and New Hampshire Fish and Game. You can learn more about the program here: wildlife.nh.gov/get-outside/hiking-safety.

Visit New Hampshire advises all travelers to practice Leave No Trace when they are visiting.