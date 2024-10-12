Weather

Forget fall foliage, it's already winter on the Northeast's highest mountain

It's not yet clear if the summit will be closed Saturday, Sunday or Monday, a holiday

By Asher Klein

The snow-covered summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Patrick Hummel, New Hampshire State Parks

We might be entering peak fall foliage season in much of New England, but on Mount Washington, it already looks and feels like the depths of winter.

There was plenty of snow at the summit of the mountain, the tallest peak in the Northeast that's famous for its extreme weather, on Thursday, while temperatures were in the 20s with wind howling at 60 mph, according to the New Hampshire State Parks system.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The bitter cold prompted officials to close the summit to close to travelers, both for people driving to the top and those taking the cog railway.

Conditions were no better Friday, so the summit was closed again.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It's not yet clear if the summit will be closed Saturday, Sunday or Monday, a holiday — the weekend is typically one of the most popular for leaf-peepers flocking to the White Mountains.

The crew at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire have to deal with some of the most extreme conditions. We caught up with them during this weekend’s blizzard.

More on fall foliage

We couldn't really forget fall foliage — it's autumn in New England, how could we?

Massachusetts Oct 3

New interactive map lets you track changing fall colors in Mass.

Weather Sep 20

Fall foliage in New England: Here's what to expect this year

This article tagged under:

WeatherNew HampshireMount Washington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us