Fall Out Boy Drops Out of Thursday's Fenway Show Due to Positive COVID Test

A day before they were scheduled to play a major show at Fenway Park in Boston, Fall Out Boy pulled out the concert because of a positive coronavirus test.

A member of the band’s team tested positive, despite having been vaccinated, the band said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual in the band’s team testing positive for COVID,” the statement said.

The concert at Fenway Park on Thursday, and another Wednesday at New York's Citi Field, will still take place with the two other headliners, Green Day and Weezer, and the opening act, the Interrupters, Fall Out Boy's statement said.

Live music is back on at Fenway Park after concerts were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with cases increasing again, many fans are taking precautions.

They noted each band and their teams have operated in separate bubbles in order to “safeguard everyone as much as possible,” and that "everyone on the entire tour" is vaccinated. A COVID safety protocol officer has also been on the tour full-time to ensure that everyone complies with public health guidelines.

The "Hella Mega Tour" was announced in 2019 for the following year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that put nearly all live concerts on hold worldwide.