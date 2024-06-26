Fall River

Fall River murder suspect shot while fleeing deputies in Georgia, officials say

Kevin Barton is in stable condition after being shot while allegedly fleeing a U.S. Marshals task force in Stone Mountain, Georgia

By Asher Klein

WJAR

A man accused in a fatal shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, in February was arrested after being shot by law enforcement in the Atlanta area Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Kevin Barton, 32, had been indicted on charges including murder and larceny last month in the Feb. 9 shooting of Joshua Medeiros, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Madeiros died days later.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone streets, which is near a Stop & Shop supermarket.

Barton was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, prosecutors said, after being sought for six weeks.

Barton was shot in Stone Mountain Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. by a Fulton County sheriff's deputy who was part of a U.S. Marshals task force searching for him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They said Barton had pulled a gun from his clothing and raised it while running from deputies, leading to the shooting.

Barton, who was set to face more charges in DeKalb County, was in stable condition at a hospital, according to officials in Georgia and Massachusetts.

It wasn't immediately clear if Barton had an attorney who could speak to the charges against him, or when he would be extradited to Massachusetts.

