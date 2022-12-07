Fall River Man Charged in AMBER Alert Incident Now Accused of Dragging Officer With ATV

The Fall River, Massachusetts man who was charged last week following an AMBER Alert is now facing new charges for a November incident that left an officer seriously hurt, according to the city's police force.

On Nov. 4, an officer was dragged several hundred feet by an ATV that was trying to flee from a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Fall River Police Department.

Police have identified the driver of the ATV as 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral, who was arrested for this case on Dec. 5 on several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Fall River police confirmed this was the same Jeremias Cabral who was arrested after an incident that sparked an AMBER Alert last week, which resulted in him being charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A 17-year-old had previously been arrested for the ATV incident back on Nov. 5, but police now say he was misidentified as the driver by a witness.

The police officer hurt in the incident, who is a 17-year-veteran of the force, was treated and released from Rhode Island Hospital.