Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing

Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was charged with murder Thursday morning, according to the DA's office. Gottlieb is expected in court for an arraignment Thursday.

Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died Sunday after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, authorities said.

Fall River police were called to the area outside the cafe around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. They found Santos suffering from apparent stab wounds and rushed him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly after midnight.

An investigation into the stabbing is still active, and is being worked by Homicide Unit prosecutors, alongside Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office and Fall River police.

This was the first homicide in Fall River this year, according to the DA's Office.