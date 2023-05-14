Local

Fall River

Fall River Man Killed, Perpetrator Not Yet Found

The young man was shot Saturday evening, and died in the early hours of Sunday morning

By Evan Ringle

Authorities say a young man died early Sunday morning in Fall River, succumbing to a gunshot wound from an attack hours before.

Diamonte Odom, a 23-year-old male from Fall River was shot near 275 County St. Saturday evening around 10:44 p.m., said officials.

First responders found Odom laying on the sidewalk, wounded but still alive. Odom was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and was pronounced dead Sunday morning at 2:40 a.m., said officials.

Officials said the investigation into Odom's death is "extremely active" right now, as no suspect is currently in custody.

