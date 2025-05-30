Fall River officer, apparently drunk, entered home looking for woman, police say

An apparently drunk police officer from Fall River, Massachusetts, banged on the door of a home on Tuesday looking for a woman who didn't live there, then forced his way in, his department said.

A Fall River police spokesman identified the officer Thursday as David Silvia. It wasn't immediately clear what charges he faced or if he'd been placed on leave.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident was reported early Tuesday morning, with a person saying a man they didn't know was banging on their door and repeatedly asking for a woman who did not live on their property, according to police.

Before officers arrived, the man forced his way inside and continued asking for the woman, but eventually left when he was told she didn't live there, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When officers arrived, they were told what the man looked like, and other officers located someone matching his description about half a block away, according to police. He appeared to be drunk, identified as a member of the police department and taken into custody

Police said that it is common practice to seek medical help for those who trespass while under the influence of alcohol.

"However, in this case, given the subject's status as a police officer and the high level of demands, discretion was not exercised," a statement from the police said. “A criminal complaint report was authored and submitted to the court for further action.”

A David Silvia with Fall River police was listed as certified by Massachusetts POST Commission as of Thursday evening.