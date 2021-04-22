Fall River Police Department Apologizes After Facebook Post About George Floyd

A Massachusetts police department apologized after a social media post about George Floyd.

The post on the Fall River Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday drew widespread backlash. It referenced the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in Floyd's murder.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It read, "Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we'd be had George done the same."

The post was taken down quickly, but hundreds of people on social media condemned the words.

The police chief has apologized, saying an officer with access to the Facebook page thought he was re-posting an opinion onto his personal Facebook page.

Without the disturbing cellphone of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, the former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial might have had a very different outcome.

"Today's posting in no way reflects the beliefs of this organization," Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza wrote in a statement. "I am personally disappointed these attitudes exist. Through training, we have been and will continue to ensure our staff practices fair and impartial policing."

"The individual is genuinely remorseful," said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan. "He feels like he's let a ton of people down, as he should."

The incident is under investigation and the officer who shared the posted could face disciplinary action.