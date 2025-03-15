Fall River

Fall River police investigate shooting

Police investigate a shooting on Rodman Street in Fall River, Massachusetts, on March 15, 2025.
WJAR-TV

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police asked the public to avoid the 900 block of Rodman Street while they conducted the investigation. They did not say if anyone was hurt or what may have led up to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

