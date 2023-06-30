Fall River cop accused of having relationship with 17-year-old, receiving inappropriate photos

A police officer in Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested Friday following allegations that he had a relationship with a 17-year-old and was in possession of inappropriate photographs.

Fall River police said in a statement Friday that Officer Michael Morin was arrested by members of the department's Major Crimes Division on Friday morning and charged with possession of child sex images.

The department said that Morin had been on paid administrative leave since May 29, when the department learned "he was not only engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old juvenile, but he had received, and

was in possession of inappropriate photographs in violation of the law."

"Police Officers, especially those who work for the Fall River Police Department must be held to a higher standard in both their personal and professional lives," the department said in their statement. "We do not accept any behavior that does not reflect the morals and values of the Fall River Police Department, or which violates the trust and respect that our officers work hard every day to earn."

Morin has not been fired from his job. The department said in its statement that Police Chief Paul Gauvin will assess his employment status with once an administrative investigation has been completed.

No further details were immediately released.