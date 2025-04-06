Fall River police officer arrested in sex trafficking sting

A Fall River police officer has been arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation, the department confirmed Saturday.

Fall River Police said Officer Mitchell Walsh was arrested by the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit as part of a sting operation in their city. Walsh was already on leave from Fall River due to unrelated reasons.

Department officials said they were already planning to start formal proceedings under the civil service disciplinary process, and his employment status is now being further reviewed.

“The conduct alleged is reprehensible and stands in direct opposition to the values we expect from members of this Department. We take these matters extremely seriously and are fully cooperating with the Boston Police Department. There is no place in law enforcement for anyone who violates the public’s trust," the department wrote in a statement.

NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports that Walsh is accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex, responding to an online advertisement.