Woman shot, man stabbed at home in Fall River

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting and stabbing at a home in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the home on Dickinson Street around 4:37 a.m. and found both victims with significant injuries. A 42-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the head, according to police, while a 55-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

Both were taken to local hospital for treatment. The woman is listed in critical condition, the man in stable condition. Neither was publicly identified nor did police elaborate on the relationship between the two.

More details were not immediately available.