Fall River shooting under investigation

A reported shooting is under investigation in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they received several calls around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for multiple shots fired in the area of Tecumseh Street.

Responding officers found bullet casings on the ground but there was no victim, WJAR reported.

Police say a victim later turned up at Saint Anne's Hospital emergency department with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with information should call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

An investigation is ongoing.