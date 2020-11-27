Local

Fall River

Fall River Woman Charged With Sexually Exploiting Children

Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman is facing charges of exploiting children in order to produce child pornography

By The Associated Press

NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges of exploiting children in order to produce child pornography, federal prosecutors say.

Nichole Cyr, 25, of Fall River, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week on two counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

According to the indictment, Cyr produced child pornography involving two minors between November 2019 and July. She was also ordered to forfeit two iPhones to the government that it is alleged either contained the sexual abuse imagery in question, showed her profiting from the content or was used or intended to be used to commit the offenses, the indictment said.

Cyr will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date, prosecutors said. She remains in custody and no defense attorney was listed in online court records.

If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.

