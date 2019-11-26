Fallen Worcester Fire Fighter Awarded Posthumous Medal of Honor

Fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who died battling a fire in 2018, was among those honored Tuesday at Massachusetts' 'Firefighter of the Year' Awards.

Officials including Gov. Charlie Baker were on hand for the 30th annual event at Mechanics Hall in Worcester to honor firefighters from fire departments who undertook heroic acts of bravery and public service across the state in 2018.

Roy, who died after battling a 5-alarm fire at an apartment building on Lowell Street in the pre-dawn hours of Dec. 9, 2018, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

The Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award was presented to the fire departments of Andover, Lawrence and North Andover for their response to the disastrous Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

The explosions killed teenager Leonel Rondon, set more than 100 homes on fire and displaced some 8,000 people in the three communities.

"The Commonwealth’s first responders put themselves in harm's way each day, and these awards provide an opportunity to recognize their bravery and sacrifice. This year, our administration is proud to honor Christopher Roy, his family, and his legacy of heroism and sacrifice," Baker said.

"Massachusetts cities and towns are safer places to live, work and raise a family because of the men and women like him, who selflessly answer the call knowing the danger that may await them."

Firefighters from the departments in Boston, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Revere, Rochester, Rockland, Saugus, Sudbury, Westborough, and Worcester were also honored during the ceremony.