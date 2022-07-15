Falling Slabs of Granite Send 2 Workers to Hospital With Serious Injuries

Two workers were rushed to the hospital when a pack of granite slabs fell on them at a worksite in Norton, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

The workers, 39 and 54, are expected to survive the serious chest, stomach and leg injuries they received, according to the Norton Fire Department.

They were called about 10:05 a.m. to Old Station Outdoor & Landscaping Supply on East Main Street over the incident, which officials said was being investigated by local police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The workers were being treated at Rhode Island Hospital, officials said.