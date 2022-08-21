Local

JAMAICA PLAIN

Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall down in the first place

By Jake Levin

One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday.

The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.

The other car suffered minor damage, police said.

It is unclear what caused the tree to fall down and unclear if either of the cars were moving at the time of the collision.

