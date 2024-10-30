Cape Cod

Worker seriously hurt by electric shock at Falmouth construction site

The worker was conscious but had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of his traumatic injuries, fire officials said

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a construction accident in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Falmouth Fire Rescue Department

A construction worker was seriously hurt by an electric shock at a site in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Wednesday, fire officials said.

The shock was delivered when a steel beam touched overhead electrical wires at an under-construction building on Main Street about 2 p.m., according to the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department.

The worker was conscious but had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of his traumatic injuries, fire officials said. They didn't have his latest condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police, Falmouth Inspectional Services, Eversource and OSHA were investigating what happened.

Cape CodMassachusettsFalmouth
