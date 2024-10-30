Worker seriously hurt by electric shock at Falmouth construction site

A construction worker was seriously hurt by an electric shock at a site in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Wednesday, fire officials said.

The shock was delivered when a steel beam touched overhead electrical wires at an under-construction building on Main Street about 2 p.m., according to the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department.

The worker was conscious but had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of his traumatic injuries, fire officials said. They didn't have his latest condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police, Falmouth Inspectional Services, Eversource and OSHA were investigating what happened.