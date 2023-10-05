Falmouth employee dies after crashing town pickup truck

A worker for the town of Falmouth, Massachusetts, died after crashing a Department of Public Works pickup truck Wednesday, officials said.

The truck crashed into a tree off Davisville Road about 2:19 p.m., Falmouth police said Thursday. The driver, a town employee who wasn't identified, was critically hurt and died at Falmouth Hospital.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, officials said.

In a news release, the department shared a note of compassion for the employee who died: "The Falmouth Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the employee’s family for their loss and our partners at the Falmouth Department of Public Works for the loss of one of their colleagues."