Falmouth

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Falmouth

The 73-year-old victim was hit at the intersection of Gifford Street and Dillingham Avenue, Falmouth police said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic Falmouth Police
File Photo

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Falmouth on Sunday, according to police. 

The 73-year-old victim was hit at the intersection of Gifford Street and Dillingham Avenue, Falmouth police said. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.  

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police, and at this time no charges have been filed.  

The crash remains under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council's Accident Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available.

More local news

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Patriots to formally introduce Mike Vrabel as head coach Monday: Watch live at noon

Boston 2 hours ago

Mayor Wu refiles plan calling for tax break for Boston homeowners

Mattapan 5 hours ago

One critically injured in double stabbing overnight in Mattapan

This article tagged under:

Falmouth
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us