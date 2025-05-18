Massachusetts

18-year-old high school senior killed in Falmouth crash

Police say the Falmouth High School senior died in a single-vehicle crash on Acapesket Road late Saturday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston

An 18-year-old high school senior died in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Falmouth, Massachusetts, just weeks before graduation.

Police released few details on the Acapesket Road fatal crash, saying only with a heavy heart that the driver was a senior at Falmouth High School.

Counseling support will be available today, Sunday, May 18, at the high school library from 12 - 2 p.m. There will be additional counselors and therapists from the larger community available including the Falmouth Police Department, Falmouth Human Services, and Sharing Kindness.

There will also be counseling available at the school on Monday to support all students and staff as they process this "difficult event," according to police, who extended their thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.

The student's name has not been released at this time.

The high school's junior/senior prom was Saturday night at the Coonamessett in Falmouth, according to the school's website. Their graduation is scheduled for June 7.

