Falmouth in the Fall Road Race Being Held This Weekend

Falmouth Road Race, Inc., organizers of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race, recently announced a multi-year partnership with Shipwrecked, LLC to present the Shipwrecked Falmouth in the Fall road race.

The 7-mile race will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, following the iconic course from Woods Hole to Falmouth Heights as run by thousands each year in August.

After the race, runners and families will enjoy the Finish Festival, presented by Cape Cod Coffee, featuring live music, a festive atmosphere, and giveaways.

“The amazing staff of Shipwrecked and I are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Shipwrecked Falmouth in the Fall road race this November. Falmouth is a very special place to me,” said Alex Khan, owner of Shipwrecked in Falmouth Heights. “My goal as a new business owner in town is to ensure we are serving the neighborhood and the town as best we can. So, when presented with a partnership opportunity with the road race team to support the local, community-focused ‘Falmouth in the Fall’ race, we jumped at it.”

Opting out of a traditional number pick-up and expo experience, race organizers will host pick-up opportunities at both Shipwrecked and Cape Cod Coffee locations.

For 41 years, Falmouth in the Fall has motivated and inspired local runners. For 38 of those years, Race Director Don Facey led the team that put on the race. This year the organization is presenting him with the first annual Don Facey Service Award for his years of dedication to the Falmouth community.

“Don and the Falmouth in the Fall race have been an off-season mainstay of our local running community,” says Jennifer Edwards, executive director of Falmouth Road Race, Inc. “I’m both humbled and excited to bring this event under the management of the Falmouth Road Race organization and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Don’s service than by creating the annual Don Facey Service Award in his honor.”