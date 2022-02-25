Falmouth Man Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Woman

A 58-year-old man accidentally shot a 54-year-old woman in the chest Thursday night in Falmouth, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Falmouth police and fire were called to 33 Shore St. at 10:40 p.m. Thursday for a report that a person had been shot following an accidental discharge of a firearm. First responders found a man and a woman inside of the home when they arrived on scene.

The victim, a woman from Middleboro, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was treated at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

William Niemeyer, of Falmouth, was arrested at the scene and charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing a large capacity firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

This incident is under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department Detective Division and the Barnstable County Sheriffs Officer Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No further information was immediately available.