Falmouth Road Race Returns Sunday With COVID Precautions

The 49th running of the Falmouth Road Race is back and in-person.

The race will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, and livestreamed right here on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com starting at 9 a.m. It's one of the first official road races to come back in-person since the pandemic restrictions.

Established in 1973, the Falmouth Road Race is one of the premier running events of the summer season. Each year, the race draws an international field of Olympians, elite and recreational runners.

"We are so excited to be back in person," said Jennifer Edwards, executive director of the Falmouth Road Race. "It's interesting because it's a race, but really it's an experience. It's a whole weekend of activity."

For the third consecutive year, NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN are the official multimedia community partners for the race.

A limited 8,000 in-person runners will traverse the iconic seven-mile Cape Cod course. The remaining 3,000 registered runners will lace up for the "at-home edition," completing the seven miles on their own time.

Runners at the official road race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the course. That's one of several precautionary measures organizers are using to stem the potential spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus as the race resumes after a one-year hiatus.

Masks will also be required in most indoor areas, including buses that take runners to Woods Hole, and medical tents. Water station volunteers will wear gloves. There will also be no finish line gathering.

For more on the race, go to falmouthroadrace.com.

The Falmouth Road Race: At Home Edition kicks off this weekend. Four Falmouth favorites – Molly Seidel, Diane Nukuri, Ben Flanagan, and Abdi Abdirahman – took some time before the big event to chat with Colton Bradford. Learn more about each runner and watch them get in the competitive spirit.