Famed sandwich shop that started in Italy opening first Boston location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/All'Antico Vinaio

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of sandwich shops with roots in Italy will be expanding to Boston.

According to a source (Geoff Wong), All'Antico Vinaio is planning to open in the Back Bay sometime this year, with a Facebook post from The Boston Calendar sharing a link from joyraft.com that says the new outlet will move into a space on Boylston Street in the Copley Square area. All'Antico Vinaio first started out in Florence in 1991 and currently has a handful of U.S. locations in New York, California, and Nevada, and they are known for their wide variety of panini; in 2017, Saveur included All'Antico Vinaio in an article on "The World's Best Sandwiches."

The website for All'Antico Vinaio can be found at https://www.allanticovinaiousa.com/

