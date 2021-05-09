Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mother's Day

Families Celebrate Mother's Day In-Person as Covid-19 Restrictions Loosen

Many families were not able to celebrate together in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

By Kathryn Sotnik

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thanks to beautiful weather and the Covid-19 vaccine, many families were able to celebrate Mother’s Day in-person in Boston’s North End on Sunday.

“It’s really great. We missed last year because of COVID, but a couple of years before this was sort of a tradition that we were starting,” said one person.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In 2020, many families were not able to celebrate together due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Fatal Shooting 55 mins ago

1 Person Killed in Shooting Near Worcester Restaurant

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Mass. Reports 655 New Confirmed COVID Cases, 6 More Deaths

“Last year we just had a cookout, stayed by the house because of COVID. But to be out and about with people, happy and vaccinated, it just feels a lot more safe,” said another person.

The celebrations come as the state gets ready to move into Phase 4, Step 2 of the plan to reopen Massachusetts. Starting Monday, walk-in vaccine appointments will be available to residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

As of Sunday, more than 2.9 million people have been fully immunized in the Bay State.

This article tagged under:

Mother's Daycovid vaccineNorth Endcovid restrictions
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us