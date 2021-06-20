Families Displaced After Multi-Family Fire in Mattapan

Boston firefighters put out a multi-family house fire on Sunday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived to the scene at 40 Hazelton St., they say there was smoke coming from the second floor.

All of the building's residents were able to get out of safely, according to fire officials. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

Four adults and seven children were displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross Massachusetts.

Earlier, fire officials said six adults and four children were displaced.

Red Cross Massachusetts says they're offering financial assistance and long-term recovery services to those affected by the fire.