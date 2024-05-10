Randolph

Families displaced by Randolph fire receive donated supplies

The Cut Fire Fund dropped off donations to residents of a building that burned last month in Randolph, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents displaced by a fire last month in Randolph, Massachusetts, received help on Friday.

The fire on April 28 prompted evacuations from an apartment complex on Bridle Path Circle, leaving 80 people without a home.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The Cut Fire Fund, a nonprofit set up to help first responders and families affected by fire, donated supplies Friday in what it says was its biggest drop-off yet.

Dozens of residents were displaced by a massive fire in Randolph, Massachusetts.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"To date the largest group we had shopped for was 9," Haley Cutter, one of the nonprofit's founders, wrote on social media.

Cutter went on to say the group collected supplies for 21 displaced people under 19 years old.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Air travel 1 min ago

New FAA bill includes consumer protections for passengers

Nick Goss 31 mins ago

Report: NHL told Bruins, Panthers their series will be ‘heavily scrutinized'

The Cutter family lost their Hingham home to a fire in 2022. Inspired by the community support that followed, they created The Cut Fire Fund.

"It was so important to try to find ways to help other families, the way we got helped," Patrick Cutter told NBC10 Boston last year.

This article tagged under:

RandolphMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us