Norfolk

Families move into shelter at former prison in Norfolk

Between 20 and 25 families arrived Wednesday at the decommissioned Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk, Massachusetts, the site of a new emergency shelter

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new emergency shelter at a former prison in Norfolk, Massachusetts, is now open to more than two dozen families.

The first 20 to 25 families, many of them migrants, moved into the shelter at the decommissioned Bay State Correctional Center Wednesday afternoon, Norfolk Select Board Chairman Jim Lehan told NBC10 Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The facility will house up to 140 families, or 450 people in total, who qualify for emergency assistance.

The decision sparked controversy in Norfolk, with protesters holding signs objecting to the move Wednesday.

More on the shelter crisis in Massachusetts

Immigration 13 hours ago

Upon arrival: Migrants in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Jun 25

‘Our shelters are full': Gov. Healey sends Mass. officials to southern border

This article tagged under:

NorfolkMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us