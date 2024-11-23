Family continues search for Harmony Montgomery's remains

Friends, family and volunteers are continuing their search for Harmony Montgomery's remains, this time gathering on Saturday and Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The search party is set to meet in Wolfe Park parking lot on 76-88 Harvell St.

It will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Prosecutors have said they believe the little girl was murdered by her father in December 2019, but her body has never been found.

Organizers are asking to be respectful to the family if you're looking to help.