Massachusetts

Family displaced after Waltham house fire

"Right now, the way the conditions are, we really need to curb outdoor burning," Fire Chief Andrew Mullin warned

By Thea DiGiammerino

Flames and smoke showing through the room of a white, wooden house with a shingle roof.
Stringer

A family is unable to return home after a house fire in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The fire chief said firefighters arrived around 3:15 p.m. and found heavy fire inside the Milner Street home.

Crews were able to contain the flames, stopping them from spreading to neighboring homes in the tight neighborhood. Fire officials are now reminding residents to be careful as dry, windy conditions persist.

“It’s really important not to have any outdoor burning. In Waltham, we don’t have any outdoor burning. We’re not allowed to. Other areas in the state have fire pits and whatnot. We’ll have somebody inevitably try to do a cookout or something like that. Right now, the way the conditions are, we really need to curb outdoor burning," Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said.

The family that lives in the home escaped safely but will not be able to return for the time being. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Those dry conditions are fueling brush fires across the state. October saw a record-shattering number of reported fires and November is trending the same.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWaltham
